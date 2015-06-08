June 8 Rocket Internet SE :

* Value of Rocket's stake increased by 35 pct (or 279 million euros ($310.22 million)) relative to cumulative investments in Delivery Hero

* Delivery Hero now valued at 2.8 billion euros post money based on third party funding round

* Delivery Hero has completed a new third party funding round at a higher valuation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8994 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)