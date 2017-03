June 8 Asia Coal Energy Ventures :

* Offer price increased from 41 pence per ARMS share to 56 pence per share

* ACE and Sinar Mas Multiartha have received an irrevocable undertaking from Mr Rothschild and NR Holdings

* Hannam & Partners, financial adviser to ACE, has confirmed that it is satisfied that sufficient financial resources are available to ACE