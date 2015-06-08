June 8 Stelios Kanakis SA :

* Decides to share capital increase of 2.4 million euros ($2.68 million) by capitalizing part of reserved profits, thus to increase nominal value of share from 0.48 to 0.80 euros per share

* Says following that share capital amounts to 6 million euros divided in 7.5 million shares of 0.80 euros each Source text: bit.ly/1Jy95bX

($1 = 0.8961 euros)