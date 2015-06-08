June 8 Investeringsselskabet Luxor A/S :

* 2014/15 expected profit for year before tax is adjusted to 5.0 million - 9.0 million Danish crowns ($747,977 - $1.35 million) compared with previously 2.0 million - 6.0 million crowns

* Q2 basic earnings amount to 6.3 million crowns versus 0.6 million crowns year ago

* Q2 results before tax show a profit of 8.6 million crowns versus 2.5 million year ago

($1 = 6.6847 Danish crowns)