June 8 Nemex SA :

* Advanced Capital Management Ltd buys 98,593,420 shares (9.28 percent stake) of the company at 0.1 zloty per share

* Ronaro Investment Ltd sold 98,593,420 of Nemex's shares at 0.1 zloty per share

* Advanced Capital Management Ltd and Ronaro Investment Ltd are units affiliated with the company's chairman of management board, Dariusz Milecki Source text for Eikon: and and

($1 = 3.7275 zlotys)