BRIEF-Xiangxue Pharmaceutical says no dividend for 2016
March 28 Xiangxue Pharmaceutical Co Ltd : * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/UE8am1 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 8 Zealand Pharma A/S :
* Zealand announces that Sanofi has informed of results from GetGoal Duo-2, showing advantages of Lyxumia versus rapid-acting insulin as add-on to Lantus for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes
* Zealand-invented lixisenatide shows statistically superior weight change compared to rapid acting insulin with similar blood sugar control when both are added to basal insulin for the intensified treatment of Type 2 diabetes
* Results will be presented at ADA and shared by Sanofi with health authorities worldwide, and will also be included in the US regulatory application for lixisenatide, on track to be resubmitted in Q3 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Kiadis Pharma’s pediatric investigation plan for ATIR101 accepted by the European Medicines Agency’S Pediatric Committee