June 8 Parken Sport & Entertainment A/S :

* Says to utilize option to buy office tower D located in southeast corner of Telia Park (Telia PARKEN)

* Says acquisition is expected to be carried out in Q3 2015 and amounts to 84.6 million Danish crowns ($12.60 million) corresponding to offered purchase price Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 6.7119 Danish crowns)