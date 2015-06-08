UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 8 Elia System Operator SA :
* Says Nemo Link, its joint venture with National Grid , announces Siemens and Sumitomo Electric Industries' J-Power Systems will build the first electricity interconnector between Great Britain and Belgium
* Contracts are together valued at about 500 million euros ($557.95 million) Source text: bit.ly/1QDCb8z Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8961 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.