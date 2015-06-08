June 8 Elia System Operator SA :

* Says Nemo Link, its joint venture with National Grid , announces Siemens and Sumitomo Electric Industries' J-Power Systems will build the first electricity interconnector between Great Britain and Belgium

* Contracts are together valued at about 500 million euros ($557.95 million) Source text: bit.ly/1QDCb8z Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8961 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)