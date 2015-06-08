BRIEF-Evolent Health announces pricing of secondary offering of class A stock
* Evolent Health, Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
June 8 Paion AG :
* Announces initiation of second U.S. Phase III clinical trial of Remimazolam for procedural sedation during bronchoscopy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Evolent Health, Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
* Roche announces launch of cobas HPV on the cobas 6800/8800 systems for cervical cancer screening Source text for Eikon: [http://www.roche.com/media/store/releases/med-cor-2017-03-28.htm ] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)