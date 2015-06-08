June 8 Singulus Technologies AG :

* Interim financial statements pursuant to HGB as of May 31, 2015 disclose a loss in amount of 9.8 million euros (loss of $11 million), which exceeds half of nominal capital

* As of May 31 shareholders' equity pursuant to HGB amounts to 23.5 million euros compared with 33.3 million euros in previous year