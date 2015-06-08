June 8 Tomorrow Focus AG :

* Sells EliteMedianet GmbH to Oakley Capital Private Equity

* Sale of EliteMedianet GmbH is expected to generate a total of 23.3 million euros ($26 million)for Tomorrow Gocus AG based on anticipated sale price of 22.0 million euros

* An amount of 14.8 million euros is payable on completion of sale

* Tomorrow Focus will provide a loan with a term of up to two years to cover remaining sum of 7.2 million euros

* At group level, sale of EliteMedianet GmbH will produce an estimated loss of around 2 million euros