Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 28
ZURICH, March 28The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.
June 8 Tomorrow Focus AG :
* Sells EliteMedianet GmbH to Oakley Capital Private Equity
* Sale of EliteMedianet GmbH is expected to generate a total of 23.3 million euros ($26 million)for Tomorrow Gocus AG based on anticipated sale price of 22.0 million euros
* An amount of 14.8 million euros is payable on completion of sale
* Tomorrow Focus will provide a loan with a term of up to two years to cover remaining sum of 7.2 million euros
* At group level, sale of EliteMedianet GmbH will produce an estimated loss of around 2 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8925 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, March 28The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.
MUMBAI, March 28 India's Bharti Airtel said it sold a 10.3 percent stake in its telecom tower unit Bharti Infratel to U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for more than 61.9 billion rupees ($952.75 million).