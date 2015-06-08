BRIEF-Shenzhen Sunshine Laser and Electronics Technology to pay 0.1 yuan per 10 shares as 2016 dividend
March 28 Shenzhen Sunshine Laser and Electronics Technology Co Ltd:
June 8 Lucisano Media Group SpA :
* To start share buy back on June 9
* To buy up to 300,000 ordinary shares that correspond to 2.02 percent of share capital
* The program is to be completed within 18 months from the date of the Shareholders' resolution on share buy back (April 30, 2015)
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 28 Shenzhen Sunshine Laser and Electronics Technology Co Ltd:
March 28 Zhejiang Firstar Panel Technology Co Ltd: