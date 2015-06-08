June 8 Lucisano Media Group SpA :

* To start share buy back on June 9

* To buy up to 300,000 ordinary shares that correspond to 2.02 percent of share capital

* The program is to be completed within 18 months from the date of the Shareholders' resolution on share buy back (April 30, 2015)

