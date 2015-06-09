June 9 Loeb Holding AG :

* Board of directors has resolved to repurchase treasury registered shares of series A and B, as well as participation certificates at a fixed price with the purpose of capital reduction

* 69,340 series A shares with a nominal value of 0.60 Swiss francs, max. 18,066 series B shares at 6.00 francs and maximum nominal of 26,670 participation certificates at 6.00 francs to be bought back Source text: bit.ly/1JFiGMy Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)