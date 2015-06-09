June 9 Burckhardt Compression Holding AG :

* FY 2014 order intake was marginally lower at 514.1 million Swiss francs (previous year: 517.1 million Swiss francs)

* FY 2014 operating profit increased by 6.3 pct from 70.2 million francs to 74.6 million francs

* Will propose an unchanged dividend of 10.00 francs per share for FY 2014

* FY 2015 operating and net income are expected to be higher compared to the levels from fiscal year 2014 with similar margins

* FY 2014 sales 473.6 million francs (plus 6.4 pct, plus 6.8 pct at constant exchange rates) hit another all-time high

* FY 2014 net income of 57.6 million francs was 6.9 pct above the prior-year level (53.9 million francs)

* Expects order intake for fiscal year 2015 to be around the same level as in the previous year while sales should exceed 500 million francs Source text: bit.ly/1S0qlbg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)