June 9 Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
:
* FY 2014 order intake was marginally lower at 514.1 million
Swiss francs (previous year: 517.1 million Swiss francs)
* FY 2014 operating profit increased by 6.3 pct from 70.2
million francs to 74.6 million francs
* Will propose an unchanged dividend of 10.00 francs per
share for FY 2014
* FY 2015 operating and net income are expected to be higher
compared to the levels from fiscal year 2014 with similar
margins
* FY 2014 sales 473.6 million francs (plus 6.4 pct, plus 6.8
pct at constant exchange rates) hit another all-time high
* FY 2014 net income of 57.6 million francs was 6.9 pct
above the prior-year level (53.9 million francs)
* Expects order intake for fiscal year 2015 to be around the
same level as in the previous year while sales should exceed 500
million francs
Source text: bit.ly/1S0qlbg
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)