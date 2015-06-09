Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 9 Dustin Group AB :
* Says wins new framework agreement for servers with the Norwegian Helseforetakenes Innkjøpsservice (HINAS)
* Says contract runs for one year and is estimated to have a value of 35 million Norwegian crowns ($4.49 million)
* Says deal has extension option for total of two years Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7994 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order