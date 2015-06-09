June 9 Episurf Medical AB :

* Appoints Rosemary Cunningham Thomas as new CEO

* Says Rosemary assumes her position as new CEO on June 29 2015

* Rosemary has been CEO of UK-based ToHealth Ltd., interim CEO of FreeHand 2010 Ltd. and European President & General Manager of Galil Medical

