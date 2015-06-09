June 9 MHP SA :

* Says finalized an agreement to swap its grain growing assets Voronezhagro in Voronezh region in Russian Federation, with Agrocultura in Lviv, Ternopil and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, Ukraine

* Says the deal is a pure swap of assets with no cash adjustments and is based on equal working capital Source text for Eikon:

