June 9 Marshall Monteagle Plc

* Group revenue increased by 19% to US$124,462,000

* Headline earnings of 5.91 cents compare to 4.55 cents in same period last year

* Would appear that rest of year will remain at same level of trading.

* An interim dividend of 1.8 cents is to be paid in july 2015