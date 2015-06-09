DAX nears record high as European shares march on
* H&M drops after results (Writes through, adds closing prices)
June 9 Marshall Monteagle Plc
* Group revenue increased by 19% to US$124,462,000
* Headline earnings of 5.91 cents compare to 4.55 cents in same period last year
* Would appear that rest of year will remain at same level of trading.
* An interim dividend of 1.8 cents is to be paid in july 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* H&M drops after results (Writes through, adds closing prices)
March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday it has raised its offer for PrivateBancorp Inc by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion, after some of the Chicago-based lender's shareholders opposed an initial bid.