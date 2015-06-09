DAX nears record high as European shares march on
* H&M drops after results (Writes through, adds closing prices)
June 9 AKB RBR PJSC :
* Says decides not to pay FY 2014 dividend Source text: bit.ly/1IrGzpw
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* H&M drops after results (Writes through, adds closing prices)
March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday it has raised its offer for PrivateBancorp Inc by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion, after some of the Chicago-based lender's shareholders opposed an initial bid.