BRIEF-Reyal Urbis says court admits its appeal on creditors arrangement
* Says its appeal on creditors arrangement is admitted by the Commercial Court No.6 in Madrid
June 9 NBIC Capital AG :
* Has concluded extrajudicial settlement concerning complaint by the insolvency administrator of e:lumix Technologie AG
* Details were not disclosed
* THE NET SALES AND OPERATING PROFIT OF CONTINUED OPERATIONS DECLINED. THE PROGRESS OF THE CORPORATE RESTRUCTURING PROCESS IN FINLAND AND SWEDEN WILL ENABLE TO RESTORE PROFITABILITY AND FUTURE DEVELOPMENT.