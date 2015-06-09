June 9 WPP Plc :

* Reported revenue for first four months up 8.0 pct at £3.776 billion in sterling, down 1.9 pct at $5.698 billion in dollars and up 21.4 pct at eur 5.129 billion in euros

* First four months like-for-like revenue, net sales and profits well ahead of last year

* Constant currency revenue up 7.1 pct, like-for-like revenue up 5.0 pct

* Net sales margin also well ahead of last year and target

* For remainder of 2015, focus remains on growing revenue and net sales faster than industry average

* Board has decided to increase dividend pay- out ratio to a target of 50 pct, to be achieved by end of 2017

* Weaker pound against stronger U.S. dollar may continue to provide some modest currency tailwind, partly offset by a stronger pound against euro

* Pattern of net sales growth in 2015 is generally same as final quarter of 2014 and Q1 of 2015

* Pattern for 2015 looks very similar to 2014, but with no maxi- or mini-quadrennial events like Olympics, FIFA world cup or U.S. presidential election to boost marketing investments.