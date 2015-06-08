BRIEF-Xiangxue Pharmaceutical says no dividend for 2016
March 28 Xiangxue Pharmaceutical Co Ltd : * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/UE8am1 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 8 Hafslund ASA :
* May 2015 hydro power production 352 GWh versus 354 GWh year ago
* May 2015 district heating production 99 GWh versus 84 GWh year ago
* May 2015 power sales 1307 GWh versus 1282 GWh year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 28 Xiangxue Pharmaceutical Co Ltd : * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/UE8am1 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Kiadis Pharma’s pediatric investigation plan for ATIR101 accepted by the European Medicines Agency’S Pediatric Committee