Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 8 Baltic Ceramics Investments SA :
* Sees FY 2016 revenue of 36.07 million zlotys ($9.7 million), net profit of 0.6 million zlotys and EBITDA of 8.14 million zlotys
* Sees FY 2017 revenue of 72.15 million zlotys, net profit of 10.49 million zlotys and EBITDA of 22.20 million zlotys
* Sees FY 2018 revenue of 129.9 million zlotys, net profit of 25.5 million zlotys and EBITDA of 42.6 million zlotys Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7278 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order