BRIEF-Moscow Exchange recommends dividend of RUB 7.68/shr for 2016
* Said on Monday that it has recommended paying out a dividend on 2016 results of 7.68 roubles per share, totalling to 17.48 billion roubles ($307.92 million)
June 8 VIS Containers Manufacturing SA :
* Signs asset backed bond loan of 12 million euros ($13.45 million) to refinance existing bank loans Source text: bit.ly/1QEVChu
HOUSTON, March 28 A small group of U.S. oil producers has been trying to exploit advances in DNA science to wring more crude from shale rock, as the domestic energy industry keeps pushing relentlessly to cut costs and compete with the world's top exporters.