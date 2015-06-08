June 8 Taste Holdings Ltd :

* Acquisition of Arthur Kaplan Jewellers - amendment to settlement terms

* Amendment to deal reflects that 5.75 million rand of additional purchase consideration be settled by issue of 1.7 mln Taste ordinary shares and remainder in cash

* Payment of cash and issue of shares will take place in July 2015