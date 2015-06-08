June 8 Ububele Holdings Ltd

* Company will apply to JSE Limited to delist from Alternative Exchange of JSE

* No longer complies with requirements for a continued listing on JSE and shares of company have been suspended since August 26, 2014

* JSE has approved company's application to delist from alternative exchange of JSE

* Is effectively a shell with no assets or liabilities and as such no distribution will be paid to shareholders of company