June 8 Sirius Real Estate Ltd
* Total of 108.7 million shares in Sirius Real Estate were
placed by Peel Hunt and PSG Capital raising gross proceeds of 50
mln euro
* Private placement shares will be issued at a price of 46
euro cents per share
* Private placement shares will not be eligible to receive
final dividend of 0.84 euro cents declared in respect of twelve
months ending March 31 2015
* Expected that admission of private placement shares will
become effective and that dealings will commence in private
placement shares on June 15 2015 at 8 a.m
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: