UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 8 Imperial Tobacco Group Plc :
* Imperial Tobacco subsidiary receives court approval for transaction with Reynolds American Inc
* United States district court for District of Columbia has now approved sale of acquired US cigarette brands to ITG Brands, LLC
* Now anticipates completing transaction on 12 June 2015, subject to satisfaction of remaining closing conditions.
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.