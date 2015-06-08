June 8 Sky Plc :
* Cash compensation payable to minority shareholders for
transfer of their Sky Deutschland shares has been set at 6.68
euros per share
* Squeeze out resolution will be approved at an
extraordinary general meeting of Sky Deutschland scheduled for
July 22, 2015
* Cash compensation payable to minority shareholders is
based on higher of an independent formal valuation of Sky
Deutschland
* Transfer report should not be treated as forecasting Sky
Plc's or German entities' expected future financial performance
in any way
* Transfer report has been prepared as part of squeeze out
process
