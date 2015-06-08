BRIEF-Bharti Airtel completes sale of 10.3 pct stake in Bharti Infratel to KKR, CPPIB
* Says completes secondary sale of 10.3% stake in Bharti Infratel to consortium of KKR & Canada Pension Plan Investment Board
June 8 Swiss Life Holding Ag
* Says Swiss Life successfully issues 750 million euro hybrid bond Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)
* Bikramjit Singh Rishi resigns as CEO, his contract expires in June 2017 Source: (http://bit.ly/2osWAX6) Further company coverage: