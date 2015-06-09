June 9 Tieto Oyj :

* Says European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) awarded Tieto a service contract to provide technical IT consulting services in the area of Enterprise Content Management Services and Solutions based on SharePoint / .Net technology / Microsoft related products

* Service agreement is valid until Feb. 2017, with estimated value of maximum 3 million euros ($3.40 million) Source text: bit.ly/1B2CwQt

