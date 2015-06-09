DAX nears record high as European shares march on
* H&M drops after results (Writes through, adds closing prices)
June 9 Wendel :
* Jérôme Michiels to become company's CFO on Oct. 1
* Jérôme Michiels, currently Managing Director within the investment team, will replace Jean-Michel Ropert, Group Vice-President for Finance, Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* H&M drops after results (Writes through, adds closing prices)
March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday it has raised its offer for PrivateBancorp Inc by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion, after some of the Chicago-based lender's shareholders opposed an initial bid.