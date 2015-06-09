June 9 Birdstep Technology ASA :

* Says launches advanced analytics platform for heterogeneous mobile networks

* Platform will enable MNOs (Mobile Network Operators), MVNOs (Mobile Virtual Network Operators) and MSO Cable Operators to improve their quality of service across both Wi-Fi and cellular networks, and especially heterogeneous networks (HetNets) that combine both Source text: bit.ly/1eZA6s5

