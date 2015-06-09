UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 9 MedCap publ AB :
* MedCap's Unimedic AB acquires Miwana AB
* Also announces long-term manufacturing agreement with Midsona AB
* Says acquisition is expected to have a positive effect on Unimedics sales and earnings in fiscal year 2015/2016
* Says acquisition is expected to produce revenue of about 8 million Swedish crowns ($964,378.28) per year
* Says the purchase price is 2 million crowns and is paid cash
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2955 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.