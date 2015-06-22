BRIEF-TechnipFMC awarded contract by Shell Offshore Inc
* TechnipFMC awarded an integrated project for supply and installation of subsea equipment
June 22 Saft Groupe SA :
* Wins first contract with Imtech Marine to power new hybrid ferry owned by Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (CMAL) in Scotland
* Contract signed in April 2015 for two lithium-ion (Li-ion) Seanergy systems to provide a total of 800 kWh of energy storage
* Deliveries planned between July and December 2015
Source text: bit.ly/1IuhSpY Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, March 27 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.