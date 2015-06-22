June 22 Saft Groupe SA :

* Wins first contract with Imtech Marine to power new hybrid ferry owned by Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (CMAL) in Scotland

* Contract signed in April 2015 for two lithium-ion (Li-ion) Seanergy systems to provide a total of 800 kWh of energy storage

* Deliveries planned between July and December 2015

