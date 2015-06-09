June 9 G4S Plc

* G4S announcement about OECD UK NCP final statement on G4S's business activities in Israel

* Final statement follows a 17 month long assessment by NCP

* Welcomes final statement published today by OECD's UK National Contact Point (NCP) on group's business activities in Israel

* Today NCP stated that it does not find any general failure by co to respect human rights of people on whose behalf complaint is made Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: