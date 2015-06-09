CORRECTED-BRIEF-PrivateBancorp says termination fee in CIBC deal revised to $198 mln
* Amendment to agreement and plan of merger with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) revises amount of termination fee to be $198 million - SEC filing
June 9 Statoil Asa
* Says has entered into an agreement with Colony Capital for sale of its head office building at Forus in Stavanger
* At the same time the company is signing a 15-year lease agreement with an extension option
* The property value is in excess of 2.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($321.3 million)
* Covering around 100,000 square metres, the office building has been subject to extensions and upgrading several times since the first building stage was finished in 1979 Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.78 crowns) (Reporting By Oslo Newsroom)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct (Updates to early afternoon)