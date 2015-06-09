BRIEF-Biodue FY net profit down at EUR 2.0 mln
* FY total revenue 34.8 million euros ($37.32 million) versus 33.8 million euros a year ago
June 9 Zealand Pharma A/S :
* Zealand informs of updates given by Sanofi on Lyxumia and LixiLan on an IR Thematic Conference Call on Diabetes
* Says Sanofi is moving towards re-submission of lixisenatide (Lyxumia) for US regulatory approval in July 2015
* Says LixiLan to be based on the prefilled SoloSTAR pen platform, allowing for coverage of wide Lantus dosing needs and clinically relevant dosing of Lyxumia Source text for Eikon:
* Phase II study of daratumumab in Non-Hodgkin’S Lymphoma will not proceed to stage 2 of trial