BRIEF-Reyal Urbis says court admits its appeal on creditors arrangement
* Says its appeal on creditors arrangement is admitted by the Commercial Court No.6 in Madrid
June 9 OspreyFrank PLC :
* Has ceased trading with immediate effect
* Directors are to petition court to place company into liquidation due to its insolvency
* Day to day operation of two trading subsidiaries is unaffected by this decision
Source text: bit.ly/1KmVXWg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* THE NET SALES AND OPERATING PROFIT OF CONTINUED OPERATIONS DECLINED. THE PROGRESS OF THE CORPORATE RESTRUCTURING PROCESS IN FINLAND AND SWEDEN WILL ENABLE TO RESTORE PROFITABILITY AND FUTURE DEVELOPMENT.