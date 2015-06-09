June 9 Gimv NV :

* Sells stake in Easyvoyage

* Following exclusive talks with Webedia about possible sale of Easyvoyage, an agreement was reached, allowing Webedia to acquire 57 percent of shares

* Management retains 30 percent and balance will be held by existing shareholders Gimv and Siparex

