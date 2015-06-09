Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 9 Societe Pour l'Informatique Industrielle SII Sa
* FY revenue 316.7 million euros ($357.5 million) versus 294.2 million euros year ago
* FY net income group share 11.3 million euros versus 13.4 million euros year ago
* Sees growth in France during the second half of the year, and aims for double digit growth internationally
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8860 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order