June 10 Firstgroup Plc

* Further strong progress in non-rail businesses expected in year ahead led by momentum in transformations of first student and uk bus, largely offsetting substantially lower uk rail earnings

* Overall trading for group in line with management's expectations

* First student and uk bus transformations delivered margin improvements, and first transit and uk rail outperformance offset reduced greyhound demand

* ADjusted operating profit increased by 13.3% and group adjusted margin increased by one percentage point, principally reflecting improvements in first student and uk bus