June 10 Firstgroup Plc
* Further strong progress in non-rail businesses expected in
year ahead led by momentum in transformations of first student
and uk bus, largely offsetting substantially lower uk rail
earnings
* Overall trading for group in line with management's
expectations
* First student and uk bus transformations delivered margin
improvements, and first transit and uk rail outperformance
offset reduced greyhound demand
* ADjusted operating profit increased by 13.3% and group
adjusted margin increased by one percentage point, principally
reflecting improvements in first student and uk bus
(Reporting By Sarah Young)