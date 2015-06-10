UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
June 10 Shoe Zone Plc
* Profit before tax decreased to £2.0m (2014 h1: £2.7m) in line with previous guidance
* Current trading has remained in line with expectations
* Revenue reduced by 5.7% to £78.2m (2014 h1: £82.9m) Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.