June 10 Dialight Plc

* Since April group has also experienced a slowdown in rate of orders in lighting segment in both US and Europe which is likely to result in a shortfall in full year revenue

* Believes that this reduction in orders is linked in part to a slowdown in oil and gas sector

* Michael Sutsko, new group chief executive, is leading a strategic review of business

* Review will focus will on markets in which group currently operates, together with an attendant review of its operations, supply chain, and product development

* Board expects that underlying operating profit for 2015 will be significantly below expectations and that results for first half will be less than prior year