UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 10 Tell SA :
* Sees FY 2015 revenue increasing to 315 million zlotys ($85.3 million), up by 27 percent year on year
* Expects FY 2015 net profit of 10.5 million zlotys, up 74 percent year on year
* Sees FY 2015 EBITDA of 19.66 million zlotys, up 56 percent year on year
* Sees FY 2015 operating profit of 15.83 million zlotys, up 47 percent year on year Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6924 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.