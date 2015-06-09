June 9 Roodmicrotec N.V. :

* Has succeeded in turning part of its quote portfolio into concrete long-term orders

* Orders will generate between 0.5 million euros ($561,800) and 1 million euros in annual recurring sales for next few years

* Orders will start to contribute to turnover in second half of 2015