CORRECTED-BRIEF-PrivateBancorp says termination fee in CIBC deal revised to $198 mln
* Amendment to agreement and plan of merger with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) revises amount of termination fee to be $198 million - SEC filing
June 9 African Dawn Capital Ltd
* Sees FY headline loss per share of 2.8 cents-3.4 cents, between an increase of 10 pct and a decrease of 10 pct versus year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Amendment to agreement and plan of merger with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) revises amount of termination fee to be $198 million - SEC filing
NEW YORK, March 30 Financial advisers across Wall Street's biggest brokerages have fretted over their professional futures in recent years as their firms worked to develop "robo" services for millennial and tech-savvy clients.