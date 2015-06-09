June 9 Asia Res Mins Plc

* Says termination of NR Holdings subscription agreement

* Is continuing to progress ACE cash offer, which provides an alternative proposal for recapitalisation of company

* ACE has obtained an irrevocable undertaking from nrh and Nathaniel Rothschild to accept ace cash offer in respect of arms shares owned by them

* As part of this irrevocable undertaking, NRH has undertaken not to progress, encourage or assist NRH recapitalisation

* Transaction does not presently appear to represent a deliverable plan for company.