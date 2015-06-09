BRIEF-Biodue FY net profit down at EUR 2.0 mln
* FY total revenue 34.8 million euros ($37.32 million) versus 33.8 million euros a year ago
June 9 Mauna Kea Technologies SA :
* Announces CE mark for use of Cellvizio during interventional radiology procedures
* Announces expansion of the company's needle-base device platform (nCLE) with new AQ-Flex 19 IR miniprobe
* Phase II study of daratumumab in Non-Hodgkin’S Lymphoma will not proceed to stage 2 of trial