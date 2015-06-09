BRIEF-Analog Devices acquires broadband GAAS and GAN amplifier expert Onetree Microdevices
* Analog Devices acquires broadband GAAS and GAN amplifier expert Onetree Microdevices to enable complete cable infrastructure solutions
(Corrects spelling of 'launches' in headline)
June 9 Cap Gemini :
* Launches a 500 million euros ($564 million)capital increase in the context of the financing of the IGATE Corp acquisition
* Private placement with issuance of a maximum number of 7 million new Cap Gemini shares representing approximately 4.2 pct of share capital
($1 = 0.8870 euros)
FRIEDRICHSHAFEN, Germany, March 30 The auto supplier industry will see further megamergers in the wake of ZF's acquisition of TRW and Intel's acquisition of Mobileye, ZF Chief Executive Stefan Sommer said on Thursday.