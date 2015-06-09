(Corrects spelling of 'launches' in headline)

Cap Gemini :

* Launches a 500 million euros ($564 million)capital increase in the context of the financing of the IGATE Corp acquisition

* Private placement with issuance of a maximum number of 7 million new Cap Gemini shares representing approximately 4.2 pct of share capital

